Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSE MATV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 244,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,333. The firm has a market cap of $853.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Mativ has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,662,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mativ by 3,212.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $7,019,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
