Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Up 35.4% in June

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. 244,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,333. The firm has a market cap of $853.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. Mativ has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mativ will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -941.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,662,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $915,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mativ by 3,212.6% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $7,019,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.