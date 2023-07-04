McBroom & Associates LLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises approximately 3.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.72. 765,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.