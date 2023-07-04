McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $294.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,014. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.57 and a 200 day moving average of $278.30. The company has a market cap of $215.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

