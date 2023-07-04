McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Short Interest Up 28.4% in June

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the May 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,406,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,204 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 174,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Free Report ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 86.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading

