Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 683,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,345.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco International Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

Melco International Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDEVF remained flat at $0.95 on Tuesday. Melco International Development has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.