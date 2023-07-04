Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of MLCO opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,407,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $38,248,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,058,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,008,000 after acquiring an additional 979,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

