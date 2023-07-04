Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Trading Down 2.3%

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 797,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,369,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.