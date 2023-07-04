Metawar Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $66.66 million and $9.10 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00026919 USD and is down -19.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

