MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MET traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.