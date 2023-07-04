MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0209 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGF remained flat at $3.21 on Tuesday. 43,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,793. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

