MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces $0.01 Dividend

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 44,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,236. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $107,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 309,480 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

