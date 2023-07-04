MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Plans Dividend of $0.02

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

CXH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.42. 8,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $8.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

