MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0329 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 67,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,332. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

