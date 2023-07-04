MFS Municipal Income Trust Plans Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,660. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4,240.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 27.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 121,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

