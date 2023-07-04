MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MFV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Institutional Trading of MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

