MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE MFV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,116. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
