MiL.k (MLK) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $101.08 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,878,435 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

