Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIE opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

