MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MingZhu Logistics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.31% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. MingZhu Logistics has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

