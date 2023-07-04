Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 686931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Mission Ready Solutions Trading Down 22.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides government contracting solutions to law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears. The company also manufactures and distributes fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products.

