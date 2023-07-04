Moatable (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Moatable Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RENN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Moatable has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.

Get Moatable alerts:

Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moatable by 1,034.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in Moatable by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Moatable by 37,033.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Moatable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Moatable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moatable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moatable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moatable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.