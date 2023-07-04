Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,234. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

