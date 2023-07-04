Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

MRCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 66,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $9.42.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Monroe Capital

(Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.