Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 31st total of 56,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Monroe Capital Trading Down 0.1 %
MRCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.17. 66,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $9.42.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Monroe Capital
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
See Also
