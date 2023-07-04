Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $178.56 million and $2.91 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00031750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,331,679 coins and its circulating supply is 670,650,373 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

