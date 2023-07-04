Moonriver Market Capitalization Achieves $41.74 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Moonriver token can now be bought for $5.83 or 0.00018942 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $41.74 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,864,383 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,162,830 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.