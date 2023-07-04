Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MOS. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.53.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $63.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 6.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

