Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.17) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

Shares of LON MTVW opened at £113.50 ($144.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of £113.94. Mountview Estates has a 52 week low of £105 ($133.27) and a 52 week high of £139 ($176.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £442.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,656.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Mountview Estates Company Profile

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

