Mountview Estates P.L.C. (MTVW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.17) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Mountview Estates Stock Performance
Shares of LON MTVW opened at £113.50 ($144.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of £113.94. Mountview Estates has a 52 week low of £105 ($133.27) and a 52 week high of £139 ($176.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 110.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £442.65 million, a PE ratio of 1,656.93 and a beta of 0.46.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
