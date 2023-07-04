NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Short Interest Update

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NSTG opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.50. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $18.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 252.96% and a negative net margin of 122.19%. The business had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,234.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, Director William Young purchased 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $201,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,234.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $461,826 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

(Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.