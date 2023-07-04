Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 15,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $283.25 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

