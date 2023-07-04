Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) Short Interest Down 35.3% in June

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 881,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NAVB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 4,720,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,077,468. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

