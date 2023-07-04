Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 57,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nemaura Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nemaura Medical stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Nemaura Medical worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nemaura Medical Price Performance
About Nemaura Medical
Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.
Featured Articles
