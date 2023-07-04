Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Trading 10% Higher

Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 26,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 93,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Kinsley Mountain property located in White Pine County; the Gemini and Jackson Wash situated in Esmeralda County; the Coronado VMS property in Pershing County; and the Lovelock mine property and the Treasure Box property located in Churchill County.

