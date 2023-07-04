New Concept Energy (GBR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

New Concept Energy (NYSE: GBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/2/2023 – New Concept Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,506. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Get New Concept Energy Inc alerts:

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 90.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Featured Stories

