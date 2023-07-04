New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.14 on Friday. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. As a group, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.