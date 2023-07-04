Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 918,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.94. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.05.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

