NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2023

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWEFree Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 765,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 147.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,375. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWEFree Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About NorthWestern



NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

