NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Short Interest Update

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,400 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 765,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NorthWestern

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3,833.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 147.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,375. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About NorthWestern

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.