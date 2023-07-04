NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NOW Price Performance

DNOW opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.63. NOW has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOW

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NOW by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in NOW by 249.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in NOW by 27.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

