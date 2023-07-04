NULS Price Down 1.1% This Week (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. NULS has a market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NULS has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 123,862,325 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

