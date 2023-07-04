Numeraire (NMR) Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $13.82 or 0.00044914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market cap of $86.63 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,868,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,259 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

