Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NUW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.83. 16,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,222. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

