Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 328,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.91.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $119,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.