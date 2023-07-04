Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 7,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

