Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,269. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.