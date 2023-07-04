Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXC stock remained flat at $13.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $251,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

