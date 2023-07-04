Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,175. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
