Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,175. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

