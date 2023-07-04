Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:JRO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 113,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,665. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
