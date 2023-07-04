Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 2,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Stories

