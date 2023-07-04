Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

