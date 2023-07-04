Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Announces Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. 218,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,688. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

