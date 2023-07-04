Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 108,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.39.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

