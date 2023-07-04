Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NQP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NQP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $303,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.